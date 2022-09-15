wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
September 14, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before this week’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:
* Zack Clayton def. Conan Lycan
* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafi) def. Rebecca Scott. Shafir cut a promo after the match.
* Private Party def. The Maine State Posse, Dangerkid and Aidden Agro
* Skye Blue def. Clara Carreras
* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Rick Recon, Omar and Bougie
* Frankie Kazarian def. Jora Johl
* Mascara Dorada def. Serpentico
* The Butcher & The Blade def. Mike Anthony & Liam Davis
More Trending Stories
- Pat Buck Returns To Work For AEW After Recent Suspension, Update On Other Suspended Wrestlers
- Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why The Younger Generation in AEW Has Clashed With CM Punk
- MJF Reacts To Jimmy Korderas Saying He Shouldn’t Reference WWE
- Ted DiBiase Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon & Million Dollar Man Pitch, Asking Terry Funk For Advice On Joining WWE