Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before this week’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can check out the results below, per Fightful:

* Zack Clayton def. Conan Lycan

* Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero & Marina Shafi) def. Rebecca Scott. Shafir cut a promo after the match.

* Private Party def. The Maine State Posse, Dangerkid and Aidden Agro

* Skye Blue def. Clara Carreras

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Rick Recon, Omar and Bougie

* Frankie Kazarian def. Jora Johl

* Mascara Dorada def. Serpentico

* The Butcher & The Blade def. Mike Anthony & Liam Davis