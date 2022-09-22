wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

September 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s Grand Slam Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian def. Skye Blue & Shawn Dean

* Ortiz def. Serpentico

