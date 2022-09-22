wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
September 21, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s Grand Slam Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian def. Skye Blue & Shawn Dean
* Ortiz def. Serpentico
