Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches to air before Dynamite on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue

* 2 Point 0 and Daniel Garcia won a six man tag match.

* Wardlow and Shawn Spears defeated Marko Stunt and Fuego del Sol

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) defeated Louis Bruno.

* Abadon defeated Davienne.

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Kodama and Obariyon

* Sonny Kiss defeated KM. After the March, Joey Janela tried to attack Sonny, but Sonny stopped Janela.

* Kris Statlander defeated Becca.

* The Acclaimed defeated Delaney and Cheech

* FTR defeated Elijah Dean and Zack Nystrom

* QT Marshall defeated Darius Lockhart