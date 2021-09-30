wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
September 29, 2021 | Posted by
AEW taped matches to air before Dynamite on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue
* 2 Point 0 and Daniel Garcia won a six man tag match.
* Wardlow and Shawn Spears defeated Marko Stunt and Fuego del Sol
* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) defeated Louis Bruno.
* Abadon defeated Davienne.
* Santana and Ortiz defeated Kodama and Obariyon
* Sonny Kiss defeated KM. After the March, Joey Janela tried to attack Sonny, but Sonny stopped Janela.
* Kris Statlander defeated Becca.
* The Acclaimed defeated Delaney and Cheech
* FTR defeated Elijah Dean and Zack Nystrom
* QT Marshall defeated Darius Lockhart
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On AEW Dynamite, Match Finishing In a Draw
- Hamilton’s New Japan G1 Climax 31 – Night Six (Block B) 09.29.2021 Review
- Adam Cole on His Conversation With Vince McMahon Prior To Leaving WWE, Company’s Ideas For His Main Roster Call-Up
- MVP Responds to Fan Criticism Of Hurt Business Reunion