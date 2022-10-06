wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
October 5, 2022
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Emi Sakura def. Trish Adora.
* Tony Nese and Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling def. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins.
* Nyla Rose def. Jordan Blade.
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Lorgan Laroux & Goldy & Brett Water.
* Brandon Cutler def. Serpentico
