Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Emi Sakura def. Trish Adora.

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods with Smart Mark Sterling def. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins.

* Nyla Rose def. Jordan Blade.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Lorgan Laroux & Goldy & Brett Water.

* Brandon Cutler def. Serpentico