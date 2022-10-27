Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus

* Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue

* Dante Martin def. Brandon Cutler

* Athena def. Janai Kai

* Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends def. Anthony Young and Pat & Victor Andrews

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Cory Angel & Myles Pumpkin

* Jade Cargill def. Trish Adora

* QT Marshall def. Danhausen