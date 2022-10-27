wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
October 26, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus
* Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue
* Dante Martin def. Brandon Cutler
* Athena def. Janai Kai
* Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends def. Anthony Young and Pat & Victor Andrews
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Cory Angel & Myles Pumpkin
* Jade Cargill def. Trish Adora
* QT Marshall def. Danhausen
