wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Abandon def. Amy Rose

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Ari Daivari & Slim J & VSK

* Athena beat Abby Jane vua an STF submission.

* Tay Conti def. Trish Adora

* Dante Martin def. Eli Isom

* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter def. Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus & Logan Eaton Lerou

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading