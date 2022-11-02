wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Abandon def. Amy Rose
* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Ari Daivari & Slim J & VSK
* Athena beat Abby Jane vua an STF submission.
* Tay Conti def. Trish Adora
* Dante Martin def. Eli Isom
* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter def. Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus & Logan Eaton Lerou
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins