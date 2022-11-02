Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Abandon def. Amy Rose

* Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Ari Daivari & Slim J & VSK

* Athena beat Abby Jane vua an STF submission.

* Tay Conti def. Trish Adora

* Dante Martin def. Eli Isom

* QT Marshall, Lee Johnson & Cole Karter def. Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus & Logan Eaton Lerou

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Joe Keys and Myles Hawkins