Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Athena def. Victoria Andreola

* Rush and The Butcher & The Blade def. Doug Love, Channing Thomas & Brett Goslin

* Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates

* Brian Cage def. Brandon Cutler.

* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 def. Tracy Williams, Leon Ruffin & Tony Deppen

* Mercedes Martinez def. JC

* Wheeler Yuta def. Zack Clayton

* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss & Encore

* Alex Reynolds def. Kip Sabian

* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. The Factory