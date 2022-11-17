wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
November 16, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Athena def. Victoria Andreola
* Rush and The Butcher & The Blade def. Doug Love, Channing Thomas & Brett Goslin
* Hikaru Shida & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Leva Bates
* Brian Cage def. Brandon Cutler.
* Daniel Garcia & 2point0 def. Tracy Williams, Leon Ruffin & Tony Deppen
* Mercedes Martinez def. JC
* Wheeler Yuta def. Zack Clayton
* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss & Encore
* Alex Reynolds def. Kip Sabian
* Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. The Factory
More Trending Stories
- MJF Says He Can Bring Stability To AEW World Title, Hasn’t Signed A Contract Extension
- Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
- First-Ever Iron Survivor Matches Set For NXT Deadline, Rules Revealed
- Note On WWE Contracts For Several Returning Stars