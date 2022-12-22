wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

December 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Sharif def. Leva Bates & Charisma

* Julia Hart def. Promise Braxton

* The Bunny def. Madison Rayne. Rayne was attacked by Bunny and Penelope Ford after the match, which led to Sky Blue making the save.

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Frankie Kazarian

* Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale def. Vert Vixen & Madi Wrenkowski

* Athena def. Kiera Hogan

* Dralistico def. Blake Christian

