Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Hikaru Shida def. Rusemev

* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. The Pillars of Destiny

* Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy def. Manny Lemons and Ativa

* Marina Shafir def. Lillith Grimm

* Athena def. Gypsy Mac

* The Dark Order def. Ryan Nemeth & Luther & Serpentico

* Julia Hart def. Leva Bates

* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Justin Andrews & Ryzin

* The House of Black def. Hagane Shinno & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo