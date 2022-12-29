wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
December 28, 2022
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Hikaru Shida def. Rusemev
* Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. The Pillars of Destiny
* Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy def. Manny Lemons and Ativa
* Marina Shafir def. Lillith Grimm
* Athena def. Gypsy Mac
* The Dark Order def. Ryan Nemeth & Luther & Serpentico
* Julia Hart def. Leva Bates
* Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Justin Andrews & Ryzin
* The House of Black def. Hagane Shinno & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo
