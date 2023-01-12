Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Jonnie Robbie & Vipress

* Athena def. Zeda Zhang

* The Dark Order def. The Trustbusters.

* RUSH & Preston Vance def. Mysterioso & Diego Valens

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Brandon Cutler def. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Serpentico & Luther

* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack

* Claudio Castignoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade & Top Flight.