Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

January 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Jonnie Robbie & Vipress

* Athena def. Zeda Zhang

* The Dark Order def. The Trustbusters.

* RUSH & Preston Vance def. Mysterioso & Diego Valens

* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Brandon Cutler def. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Serpentico & Luther

* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack

* Claudio Castignoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade & Top Flight.

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeremy Thomas

