Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
January 11, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Fightful:
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Jonnie Robbie & Vipress
* Athena def. Zeda Zhang
* The Dark Order def. The Trustbusters.
* RUSH & Preston Vance def. Mysterioso & Diego Valens
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy & Brandon Cutler def. Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, Serpentico & Luther
* Brian Cage def. Willie Mack
* Claudio Castignoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Butcher & The Blade & Top Flight.