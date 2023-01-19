Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Skye Blue def. Zoey D’Amboise

* The Butcher and The Blade def. Beef Candy

* RUSH & Preston Vance def. Papelito Blanco & Papelito Negro

* Emi Sakura def. Brooke Havok.

* Dark Order def. Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon & Serpentico

* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari def. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz.