Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
January 18, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Skye Blue def. Zoey D’Amboise
* The Butcher and The Blade def. Beef Candy
* RUSH & Preston Vance def. Papelito Blanco & Papelito Negro
* Emi Sakura def. Brooke Havok.
* Dark Order def. Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon & Serpentico
* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari def. Big Fonz & Jordan Cruz.
