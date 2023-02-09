Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Wrestling Headlines:

* Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno def. Vary Morales, El Cobarde and El Dragon

* Big Bill def. Gino Rivera

* Jade Cargill and Leila Grey def. Dulce Tormenta and Daddi Doom

* Brian Cage def. Jastin Taylor

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose def. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne.

* Yuka Sakazaki def. VertVixen. Athena attacked Sakazaki after the match.

* Josh Woods def. Jake Manning

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor def. Aydan Colt and a partner