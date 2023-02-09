wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
February 8, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per Wrestling Headlines:
* Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno def. Vary Morales, El Cobarde and El Dragon
* Big Bill def. Gino Rivera
* Jade Cargill and Leila Grey def. Dulce Tormenta and Daddi Doom
* Brian Cage def. Jastin Taylor
* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose def. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne.
* Yuka Sakazaki def. VertVixen. Athena attacked Sakazaki after the match.
* Josh Woods def. Jake Manning
* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor def. Aydan Colt and a partner
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Praises Sami Zayn Turning on Roman Reigns & The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
- Jerry Lawler’s Twitter Account Updates His Condition, New Photos Show Him Awake and Alert
- Alexa Bliss Comments On Toxic Fans After Rumors Of Her Taking A Break, Nia Jax Responds