wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite that will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per F4W Online:
* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dan The Dad
Bah Gawd, that’s @ThanksDanTheDad! #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/RHJMXLypF2
— Derik Zoo (@DerikZoo) November 3, 2021
* Riho defeated Tootie Lynn
* Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander
* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose (with Lulu Pencil) defeated Ryo Mizunami and Ruby Soho. Mei Suruga joined Sakura and Rose at ringside for the match.
It Starts Now, We Are
𝓚𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷𝓼@lulupencil_gtmv @Mei_gtmv #KillerQueens #EmiTakesAEW@AEW #AEW pic.twitter.com/ZPCMjQDJ4x
— Emi Sakura さくらえみ (@EmiSakura_gtmv) November 3, 2021
IT'S ACTUALLY HAPPENING!!👀#KillerQueens #AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/HOfQABkhKy
— Rylino (@FlyingVTrigger) November 4, 2021
* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta)
* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated The Acclaimed and 2point0
#AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/vFVzLtZnO3
— Patrick (@SNEAKERKINGPAT) November 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on Current Status of AEW’s Relationship With Impact Wrestling
- Mick Foley Praises Jon Moxley For Getting Help With Alcohol Addiction
- Corey Graves On His Recent Comments About Dana Brooke On WWE Raw, How Talent React To His Commentary
- More Details On Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release, Vince McMahon’s Backstage Issues With Wyatt