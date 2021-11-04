Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite that will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dan The Dad

* Riho defeated Tootie Lynn

* Matt Hardy defeated Dean Alexander

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose (with Lulu Pencil) defeated Ryo Mizunami and Ruby Soho. Mei Suruga joined Sakura and Rose at ringside for the match.

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta)

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated The Acclaimed and 2point0