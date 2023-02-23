wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
February 22, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of Fightful:
* Emi Sakura def. Rachelle Riveter
* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven def. EJ Sparks and Aguila. Maria Kanellis was at ringside
* Marina Shafir, Diamante and Nyla Rose def. Mazzerati, Miss Anna May and Brittnie Brooks
* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Evan Daniels
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy def. Watson, Action Braxton and Ice Williams
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena def. Danielle Kamela
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Lee Johnson
