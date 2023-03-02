Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Sandra Moon & J-Rod

* Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Rob McKnight

* Juice Robinson def. Titus Alexander

* Skye Blue def. Leila Grey

* Chris Daniels pinned Cole Karter

* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Brooke Havok. Athena attacked Havok after the match, with Willow Nightingale making the save

* Lance Archer def. an unknown opponent

* Evil Uno pinned Lee Johnson