wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
March 1, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Sandra Moon & J-Rod
* Brian Cage with Prince Nana def. Rob McKnight
* Juice Robinson def. Titus Alexander
* Skye Blue def. Leila Grey
* Chris Daniels pinned Cole Karter
* ROH Women’s Champion Athena def. Brooke Havok. Athena attacked Havok after the match, with Willow Nightingale making the save
* Lance Archer def. an unknown opponent
* Evil Uno pinned Lee Johnson
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls John Cena’s 2008 Royal Rumble Return, Keeping It A Surprise
- Dax Harwood Shares His Response to Beth Phoenix & Edge Using The Shatter Machine At Elimination Chamber
- MJF Takes Shots at Alberto El Patron, Calls Him an ‘Abuser’ and ‘Drug Addict’
- Blue Meanie Shares Stories Of nWo Members’ Reactions To bWo Parody