Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Jake Hager def. Levi Shapiro

* Marina Shafir def. Mighty Myra

* Brian Cage def. Jack Cartwheel

* The Butcher and The Blade def. Vinnie Massaro and Midas Creed

* Athena def. Inder Mundi

* Best Friends def. Starboy Charlie and Olumide

* The Lucha Brothers def. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon