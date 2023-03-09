wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:
* Jake Hager def. Levi Shapiro
* Marina Shafir def. Mighty Myra
* Brian Cage def. Jack Cartwheel
* The Butcher and The Blade def. Vinnie Massaro and Midas Creed
* Athena def. Inder Mundi
* Best Friends def. Starboy Charlie and Olumide
* The Lucha Brothers def. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon
