Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:

* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari def. Lane Summers and Campbell Myers

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Brian and Sage Hale

* Willow Nightingale def. Maggie Lee

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Zack Clayton & Cyclone Anaya

* Athena def. Tootie Lynn. Athena attacked Lynn after the match and Emi Sakura made the save

* Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy & Ethan Page def. The Spanish Announce Project

* Riho def. Diamante