Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
March 22, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, courtesy of PWInsider:
* Tony Nese & Ari Daivari def. Lane Summers and Campbell Myers
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir def. Brian and Sage Hale
* Willow Nightingale def. Maggie Lee
* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty def. Zack Clayton & Cyclone Anaya
* Athena def. Tootie Lynn. Athena attacked Lynn after the match and Emi Sakura made the save
* Matt Hardy, Isaiah Kassidy & Ethan Page def. The Spanish Announce Project
* Riho def. Diamante
