Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches ahead of tonight’s Dynamite that will air on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Gunn Club defeated Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke

* Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Emi Sakura defeated Riho, Skye Blue and Ryo Mizunami

* The Blade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy defeated Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan “5” Angels

* Andrade El Idolo defeated Lorde Crew

* Ruby Soho defeated Charlie Krewl

* John Silver defeated QT Marshall