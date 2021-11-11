wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches ahead of tonight’s Dynamite that will air on next week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Gunn Club defeated Nasty Russ, T Money and Sean Cooke
* Nyla Rose, The Bunny and Emi Sakura defeated Riho, Skye Blue and Ryo Mizunami
* The Blade, Isiah Kassidy and Matt Hardy defeated Evil Uno, Stu Grayson and Alan “5” Angels
* Andrade El Idolo defeated Lorde Crew
* Ruby Soho defeated Charlie Krewl
* John Silver defeated QT Marshall
