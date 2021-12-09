Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the spoilers are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

*Red Velvet and Kris Statlander beat Nikki Duke and Tina San Antonio.

*Thunder Rosa defeated Gabi Ortiz. Tony Schiavone interviewed Rosa. Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling came out. The story was Rosa fought to get what she earned while Jade was given everything.

*The Gunn Club defeated three competitors.

*Emi Sakura defeated Notorious Mimi.

*In a battle of Long Island natives, Tony Nese pinned Alex Reynolds.

*Santana & Ortiz defeated Mike Verna & Anthony Gangone managed by Prince Nana.

*Anthony Ogogo defeated an opponent.