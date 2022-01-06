wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss defeated Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller.
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio.
* FTR won a match.
* Leyla Hirsh & Red Velvet won a bout.
* Will Hobbs won a bout via the Human Torture Rack.
* QT Marshall defeated MTV Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Zack Clayton.
* Andrade El Idolo defeated Avery Good.
* The Acclaimed defeated Kevin KM Matthews & Joey Ace.
* Dante Martin defeated Action Andretti wit a double jump standing moonsault.
* 10 & Alex Reynolds & John Silver defeated Private Party & The Blade with Matt Hardy
