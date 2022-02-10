Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Men of the Year defeated two unnamed wrestlers.

* Dante Martin defeated Kevin Matthews.

* Thunder Rosa defeated Riley Shepard.

* Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico in a match that saw Luther arguing with The Situation from Jersey Shore at ringside. JWoww, who is Clayton’s girlfriend was at ringside too.

* Will Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal.

* 2PointO, Daniel Garcia & The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order.

* Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay defeated Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose & The Bunny.