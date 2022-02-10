wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Men of the Year defeated two unnamed wrestlers.
* Dante Martin defeated Kevin Matthews.
* Thunder Rosa defeated Riley Shepard.
* Zack Clayton defeated Serpentico in a match that saw Luther arguing with The Situation from Jersey Shore at ringside. JWoww, who is Clayton’s girlfriend was at ringside too.
* Will Hobbs defeated Matt Sydal.
* 2PointO, Daniel Garcia & The Acclaimed defeated The Dark Order.
* Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay defeated Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose & The Bunny.
More Trending Stories
- The Briscoes Tell Tony Khan To Make A Decision About A Match With FTR
- WWE Reportedly Wants New ‘Major Attraction’ Match At WrestleMania 38 After Shane McMahon’s Exit
- Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
- Charlie Haas on There Being a Report He Died After His Concussion, What Motivated His Comeback