Spoilers for Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation From Miami

– AEW held tapings for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Miami, Florida before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Below are the taping results, per WrestlingInc.com:

* Wardlow beat Will Austin.

* Dustin Rhodes picked up a win over Gustavo.

* Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose beat KiLynn King, Red Velvet and Ryo Mizunami.

* Santana and Ortiz were victorious over Sean Maluta and Jaka.

The new episode will premiere on Monday, October 18 at 7:00 pm on AEW’s official YouTube channel.