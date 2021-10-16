wrestling / News
Spoilers for Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation From Miami
– AEW held tapings for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Miami, Florida before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Below are the taping results, per WrestlingInc.com:
* Wardlow beat Will Austin.
* Dustin Rhodes picked up a win over Gustavo.
* Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose beat KiLynn King, Red Velvet and Ryo Mizunami.
* Santana and Ortiz were victorious over Sean Maluta and Jaka.
The new episode will premiere on Monday, October 18 at 7:00 pm on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
