wrestling / News

Spoilers for Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation From Miami

October 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark: Elevation logo

– AEW held tapings for next week’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Miami, Florida before Rampage at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Below are the taping results, per WrestlingInc.com:

* Wardlow beat Will Austin.
* Dustin Rhodes picked up a win over Gustavo.
* Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose beat KiLynn King, Red Velvet and Ryo Mizunami.
* Santana and Ortiz were victorious over Sean Maluta and Jaka.

The new episode will premiere on Monday, October 18 at 7:00 pm on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

