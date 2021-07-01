wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the show below, courtesy of Jacob Cohen and Fightful:
* Thunder Rosa defeats Leila Grey
* Scorpio Sky defeats Marcus Kross
* Hikaru Shida defeats Dani Jordyn
* Orange Cassidy defeats Angelico. Orange Cassidy had a staredown with The Blade after the match.
* Serena Deeb defeats Tesha Price
* Alex Marvez tries to interview Joey Janela
* Dante Martin defeats Serpentico. Luther attacks Martin after the match. Matt Sydal makes the save.
