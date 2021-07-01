Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation ahead of tonight’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers for the show below, courtesy of Jacob Cohen and Fightful:

* Thunder Rosa defeats Leila Grey

* Scorpio Sky defeats Marcus Kross

* Hikaru Shida defeats Dani Jordyn

* Orange Cassidy defeats Angelico. Orange Cassidy had a staredown with The Blade after the match.

* Serena Deeb defeats Tesha Price

* Alex Marvez tries to interview Joey Janela

* Dante Martin defeats Serpentico. Luther attacks Martin after the match. Matt Sydal makes the save.