Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
October 23, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW taped matches before and after Wednesday’s Dynamite, which will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results are below, per PWInsider:
* Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon and QT Marshall (w/Leva Bates).
* Emi Sakura defeated Penelope Ford, Sadie Gibbs, and Allie, pinning Ford.
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc and Jack Evans.
