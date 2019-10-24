Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

– AEW taped matches before and after Wednesday’s Dynamite, which will air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results are below, per PWInsider:

* Dustin Rhodes and Sonny Kiss defeated Peter Avalon and QT Marshall (w/Leva Bates).

* Emi Sakura defeated Penelope Ford, Sadie Gibbs, and Allie, pinning Ford.

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc and Jack Evans.