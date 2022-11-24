wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Chicago before last night’s Dynamite. The episode will stream on Youtube this Monday. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* The Bunny def. Black Oynx
* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh
* Lee Johnson def. Robert Anthony
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Joe Alonzo & GBA
* Konosuke Takeshita def. Ari Daivari. Don Callis was at ringside to scout Takeshita.
* Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang
* Athena def. Lanie Luck
* Brandon Cutler def. Manscout Jake Manning.
* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Serpentico, Isiah Moore & Luther. Ari Daivari said Ethan Page gave him permission to use the Twist of Fate, and he’s hired Mark Sterling. Next week it will be Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Private Party & Matt Hardy.
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo.
