Spoilers For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Chicago before last night’s Dynamite. The episode will stream on Youtube this Monday. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* The Bunny def. Black Oynx

* Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir vs. Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh

* Lee Johnson def. Robert Anthony

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Joe Alonzo & GBA

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Ari Daivari. Don Callis was at ringside to scout Takeshita.

* Best Friends & Rocky Romero def. Yabo, Freedom Ramsey & Davey Bang

* Athena def. Lanie Luck

* Brandon Cutler def. Manscout Jake Manning.

* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Serpentico, Isiah Moore & Luther. Ari Daivari said Ethan Page gave him permission to use the Twist of Fate, and he’s hired Mark Sterling. Next week it will be Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Private Party & Matt Hardy.

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo.