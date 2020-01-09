wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dark

January 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite, which will are on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. The results are below, per Lords Of Pain.net:

* Darby Allin defeated Brandon Cutler.
* Nyla Rose vs. Shanna never officially started as Shanna attacked Rose before the bell. Shanne put Rose through a table for a huge pop.
* Billy & Austin Gunn defeated Peter Avalon & Shawn Spears.

