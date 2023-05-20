wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
WWE taped next week’s episode of Smackdown following Friday’s show, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, per ITN WWE and WrestlePlace:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory def. Sheamus after Pretty Deadly interfered.
* Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi def. Bayley & Iyo Sky
* Cameron Grimes def. Ashantee Thee Adonis and was attacked by Baron Corbin after the match.
* Bianca Belair cut an in-ring promo and Asuka’s music hit. Asuka attacked Belair from behind, though Belair eventually got the upper hand.
* LA Knight def. Rick Boogs with the Street Profits on commentary. Knight said he would smoke the Street Profits after the match.
* AJ Styles def. Karrion Kross. Mia Yim prevented Scarlett from getting involved.
* Kevin Owens hosted The KO Show with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa. The segment ended with The Bloodline laying out Sami Zayn and Owens, and Reigns held up the tag team titles over them.