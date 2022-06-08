wrestling / News

Spoilers For Next Week’s NXT Level Up

June 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward) defeated Arianna Grace
* Guru Raaj defeated Myles Borne
* Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez (w/Stacks, Two Dimes, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde)

