Spoilers For Next Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward) defeated Arianna Grace

* Guru Raaj defeated Myles Borne

* Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez (w/Stacks, Two Dimes, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde)