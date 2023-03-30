Spoilers For ROH TV From AEW Dynamite Taping

AEW taped matches for ROH TV at tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the results below, per PWINsider.

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Shazza McKenzie.

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Embassy defeated JP Griffy, Dak Draper & Arin Singh

* Aussie Open defeated Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

* Rush & Dralistico & The Kingdom defeated Top Flight & The Lucha Brothers.

* Mark Briscoe cut a promo for his ROH Television Championship match against Samoa Joe at Supercard of Honor, noting that it’s the biggest singles match of his career and will be winning the title for himself, his family, Jay’s wife and kids and more. Joe then appeared on the Tron and said Briscoe has forgotten who Joe is but will be reminded at Supercard of Honor.