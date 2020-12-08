wrestling / News
Spoilers For Talent Return On This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped a match and segment before Monday’s Raw for this week’s WWE Main Event, with an interesting name returning. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* The show opened with Jaxson Ryker in the ring with Elias. This appears to be a new pairing. They were here to perform some music but WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupted and said his music is better than what Elias is performing. Ryker stood up for Elias and the two sides had words but there was no match
* Keith Lee defeated Angel Garza in the main event
Main Event Spoilers: It lead to R-Truth coming out and saying he likes his music more than Elias' music…This ended leading up to NO match….#WWEThunderdome #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oJnkm59SpV
— Xylot Themes (@XylotThemes) December 8, 2020
Jaxson Ryker is back. Looks like he's going to be teaming with Elias moving forward.#WWEMainEvent #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/B544plgRW1
— Rob (@RobODonnell93) December 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Rumor On Plans For Andrade and Charlotte Flair In WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Don Callis Promises He And Kenny Omega Will Shock The World Tomorrow, Note On When Appearance Was Taped
- Trey Miguel Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Yet
- Bruce Prichard On His Friendship With Pat Patterson, Biggest Lessons Learned From Him, Patterson’s Impact On Pro Wrestling