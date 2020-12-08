Spoilers For Talent Return On This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped a match and segment before Monday’s Raw for this week’s WWE Main Event, with an interesting name returning. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* The show opened with Jaxson Ryker in the ring with Elias. This appears to be a new pairing. They were here to perform some music but WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth interrupted and said his music is better than what Elias is performing. Ryker stood up for Elias and the two sides had words but there was no match

* Keith Lee defeated Angel Garza in the main event

