wrestling / News
Spoilers For The Next Several Weeks of NWA Powerrr
NWA taped several weeks worth of Powerrr last night at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, with an estimated 25-30 fans in attendance. Velvet Sky, Joe Galli and Tim Storm were on commentary with occasional guests. Here are spoilers, via F4WOnline:
* JTG defeated Fred Rosser and El Rudo (Sam Adonis) in a three-way
* Kylie Rae defeated Melina
* Tyrus won a handicap match against two local talents
* Crimson defeated Slice Boogie
* Chris Adonis defeated Parrow and Thom Latimer in a three-way
* Marshe Rockett defeated Jeremiah Plunkett
* Jennacide defeated Lady Frost
* Aron Stevens, Mims and Captain YUMA went to a no contest with Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ) & Kratos due to interference
* Tyrus defeated TV Champion The Pope (Note: The reporter didn’t indicate whether this was a title match.)
* The Pope defeated Sal Rinauro
* Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae defeated Skye Blue & Thunder Rosa
* Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ) & El Rudo defeated Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666 & Homicide in a lucha rules match
* Chris Adonis defeated JTG
* World Champion Nick Aldis defeated Odinson (Note: The reporter didn’t indicate whether this was a title match.)
* Trevor Murdoch defeated Thom Latimer
* Mims defeated Jax Dane
* Colby Corino defeated Sal Rinauro
More Trending Stories
- Brutus Beefcake Recalls Parasailing Accident, Talks Backstage Incident With Randy Savage & The Nasty Boys
- Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker
- Chelsea Green Details Her 2010 Audition for Playboy, Hopes to Work With Them Again
- Eric Bischoff On Speculation Surrounding WWE Sale, Why He Thinks WWE Is Releasing Talent