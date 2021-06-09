Spoilers For The Next Several Weeks of NWA Powerrr

NWA taped several weeks worth of Powerrr last night at the GPB Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, with an estimated 25-30 fans in attendance. Velvet Sky, Joe Galli and Tim Storm were on commentary with occasional guests. Here are spoilers, via F4WOnline:

* JTG defeated Fred Rosser and El Rudo (Sam Adonis) in a three-way

* Kylie Rae defeated Melina

* Tyrus won a handicap match against two local talents

* Crimson defeated Slice Boogie

* Chris Adonis defeated Parrow and Thom Latimer in a three-way

* Marshe Rockett defeated Jeremiah Plunkett

* Jennacide defeated Lady Frost

* Aron Stevens, Mims and Captain YUMA went to a no contest with Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ) & Kratos due to interference

* Tyrus defeated TV Champion The Pope (Note: The reporter didn’t indicate whether this was a title match.)

* The Pope defeated Sal Rinauro

* Serena Deeb & Kylie Rae defeated Skye Blue & Thunder Rosa

* Hawx Aerie (Luke & PJ) & El Rudo defeated Mecha Wolf, Bestia 666 & Homicide in a lucha rules match

* Chris Adonis defeated JTG

* World Champion Nick Aldis defeated Odinson (Note: The reporter didn’t indicate whether this was a title match.)

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Thom Latimer

* Mims defeated Jax Dane

* Colby Corino defeated Sal Rinauro