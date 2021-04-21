wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s 205 Live

April 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live logo

WWE taped matches before Tuesday’s NXT that will air on this week’s 205 Live. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated The Bollywood Boyz

* Ashante “Thee” Adonis defeated August Grey

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading