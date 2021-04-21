wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s 205 Live
April 20, 2021 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Tuesday’s NXT that will air on this week’s 205 Live. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari defeated The Bollywood Boyz
* Ashante “Thee” Adonis defeated August Grey
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction During WrestleMania 37 Weather Delay, How Promos Were Handled
- NJPW Reportedly Turned Down TV Deal With VICE TV Similar to the MLW One
- Backstage Note on Why Vince McMahon Has Always Been Against a Physical WWE Hall of Fame
- WWE Releases Statement on Charlotte Flair In-Storyline Suspension & Fine