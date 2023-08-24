Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision after Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, courtesy of ITN WWE:

* Jack Perry came out to retire the FTW Championship. HOOK appeared put Perry through a table in order to set up an FTW Championship match for All In.

* Samoa Joe cut a promo hyping his match with CM Punk at All In.

* CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & HOOK def. Jay White, Luchasaurus, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage. Joe and Punk brawled afterward. The match was announced as the main event.

* Big Bill def. Vary Morales

* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

* Willow Nightingale def. Robyn Renegade

* Keith Lee def. Zicky Dice

* Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo def. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian