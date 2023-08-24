wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision after Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the results below, courtesy of ITN WWE:
* Jack Perry came out to retire the FTW Championship. HOOK appeared put Perry through a table in order to set up an FTW Championship match for All In.
* Samoa Joe cut a promo hyping his match with CM Punk at All In.
* CM Punk, Darby Allin, Sting & HOOK def. Jay White, Luchasaurus, Swerve Strickland & Brian Cage. Joe and Punk brawled afterward. The match was announced as the main event.
* Big Bill def. Vary Morales
* John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Darius Martin & Action Andretti
* Willow Nightingale def. Robyn Renegade
* Keith Lee def. Zicky Dice
* Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, & Penta El Zero Miedo def. The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Recalls Vince McMahon Sr. Firing Him, How Much He Got Paid for Rocky III
- Backstage Notes on Push for QT Marshall in AEW, Status Update on Red Velvet
- Backstage Update on Keith Lee Following Rumor & Fan Speculation of Him ‘Walking Out’ of AEW
- Britt Baker on the Blowback to Her Dynamite Match With Taya Valkyrie, Dealing With Online Trolls