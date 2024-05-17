Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped Collision on Thursday night, and the spoilers are now online. You can check out the results for Saturday’s show below, per PWInsider:

* Will Ospreay def. Shane Taylor with Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom at ringside. The group attacked Ospreay after the match but he laid out Bennett and Taven and escaped.

* Bryan Danielson & FTR def. Lance Archer and The Righteous. The Righteous attacked and Dax with a chair after the bout, with Archer hit Blackout on a chair on Wheeler before Danielson and Daniel Garcia made the save.

* Orange Cassidy def. Isiah Kassidy. Trent Beretta was ringside and after the match he challenged Cassidy to a ‘wrestling match’ at Double or Nothing. There was a brief brawl between them.

* Hook def. Johnny TV

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Rocky Romero

* Bryan Keith def. Beefcake Boulder

* A segment took place where Jay White and The Gunns had a beaten PAC on the stage.

* Nick Wayne def. Jack Cartwheel