wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision
AEW taped Collision on Thursday night, and the spoilers are now online. You can check out the results for Saturday’s show below, per PWInsider:
* Will Ospreay def. Shane Taylor with Roderick Strong and The Undisputed Kingdom at ringside. The group attacked Ospreay after the match but he laid out Bennett and Taven and escaped.
* Bryan Danielson & FTR def. Lance Archer and The Righteous. The Righteous attacked and Dax with a chair after the bout, with Archer hit Blackout on a chair on Wheeler before Danielson and Daniel Garcia made the save.
* Orange Cassidy def. Isiah Kassidy. Trent Beretta was ringside and after the match he challenged Cassidy to a ‘wrestling match’ at Double or Nothing. There was a brief brawl between them.
* Hook def. Johnny TV
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Rocky Romero
* Bryan Keith def. Beefcake Boulder
* A segment took place where Jay White and The Gunns had a beaten PAC on the stage.
* Nick Wayne def. Jack Cartwheel
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Status of WWE NXT’s Eddy Thorpe, Absence From Main NXT TV
- Bruce Prichard on Michael Hayes Wanting to Use Britney Spears for Kevin Federline’s Feud With John Cena
- The Undertaker Thinks WWE Is Testing the Waters With Edgier Content Elements
- Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Promo Led To Jeff Hardy Joining TNA In 2010