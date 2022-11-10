wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
November 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo
* Tay Conti def. Paris Van Dale
* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Smiley Fairchild, Channing Thomas & Kyle Bradley
* Athena def. Kayla Sparkx
* The Butcher and The Blade def. Waves and Curls
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Leon Ruffin
* 10 with Dark Order def. Jora Johal
* AR Fox def. Serpentico
* Riho & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura