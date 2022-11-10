Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* The Gates of Agony def. Teddy Goodz and Big Cuzo

* Tay Conti def. Paris Van Dale

* Matt Hardy & Private Party def. Smiley Fairchild, Channing Thomas & Kyle Bradley

* Athena def. Kayla Sparkx

* The Butcher and The Blade def. Waves and Curls

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Daniel Garcia def. Leon Ruffin

* 10 with Dark Order def. Jora Johal

* AR Fox def. Serpentico

* Riho & Willow Nightingale def. Emi Sakura & Mei Sugura