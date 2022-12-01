wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation logo Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Nick Comorato def. Hagane Shinno

* Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir def. Alice Crowley & Kittle LeFleur

* Kiera Hogan def. Nikki Victory

* Top Flight def. The Outrunners

* Emi Sakura def. Madison Rayne

* Lee Moriarty def. Serpentico

* The Embassy def. Facade, Dan Adams & Star Rider and were confronted by Dalton Castle & The Boys after.

* Kip Sabian def. Alex Reynolds

* Konosuke Takeshita def. Aaron Solo

