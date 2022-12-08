wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* The Kingdom def. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu
* Athena def. Madi Wrenkowski
* Top Flight def. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto
* Juice Robinson def. Hagane Shino
* Emi Sakura def. Dani B
* 2point0 def. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson
* The Best Friends def. Zack Clayton & an unnamed second person
* Willow Nightingale def. Vert Vixen
* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Serpentico, Brandon Cutler & Luther
