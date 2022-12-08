Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* The Kingdom def. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu

* Athena def. Madi Wrenkowski

* Top Flight def. Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

* Juice Robinson def. Hagane Shino

* Emi Sakura def. Dani B

* 2point0 def. Zack Mason & Warren Johnson

* The Best Friends def. Zack Clayton & an unnamed second person

* Willow Nightingale def. Vert Vixen

* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Serpentico, Brandon Cutler & Luther