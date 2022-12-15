Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* Marina Shafir def. Jasmin Allure

* Emi Sakura & The Bunny def. GiGi Red & Ladybird Monroe

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shino & Steven Andrews

* Athena def. Vert Vixen

* Konosuke Takesihita, Top Flight, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page def. The Trust Busters

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Workhorsemen