wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
December 14, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* Marina Shafir def. Jasmin Allure
* Emi Sakura & The Bunny def. GiGi Red & Ladybird Monroe
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shino & Steven Andrews
* Athena def. Vert Vixen
* Konosuke Takesihita, Top Flight, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page def. The Trust Busters
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. The Workhorsemen
More Trending Stories
- WWE Staff & Talent Reportedly Hopeful Vince McMahon Doesn’t Come Back
- Mia Yim Closes Her Twitter Account After Uproar About Photo With Austin Theory
- Matt Riddle Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV & Events Due to Second Failed Drug Test
- Kevin Nash Responds To Joe Rogan Allegations About Dwayne Johnson’s Purported Steroid Use