wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:
* The Dark Order def. The Workhorse Men
* Rush pinned Brian Pillman Jr.
* Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki def. Athena & Diamante
* Top Flight def. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
* Malakai Black & Brody King def. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Blake Christian. Bobby Cruise served as the ring announcer for the match.
