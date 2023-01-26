Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:

* The Dark Order def. The Workhorse Men

* Rush pinned Brian Pillman Jr.

* Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki def. Athena & Diamante

* Top Flight def. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

* Malakai Black & Brody King def. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Blake Christian. Bobby Cruise served as the ring announcer for the match.