Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
June 29, 2022
AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Best Friends def. Isaiah Broner & GPA
* Anna Jay def. Megan Myers
* Hikaru Shida & Yuka Sakazaki def. Heather Reckless & Laney Luck
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Cage Alexander & Ryan Jones
* Anthony Ogogo def. Pat Monix
* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10 def. Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & Blake Li