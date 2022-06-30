Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches before tonight’s Dynamite to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Best Friends def. Isaiah Broner & GPA

* Anna Jay def. Megan Myers

* Hikaru Shida & Yuka Sakazaki def. Heather Reckless & Laney Luck

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. Cage Alexander & Ryan Jones

* Anthony Ogogo def. Pat Monix

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & 10 def. Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo & Blake Li