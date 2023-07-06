wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Ramapage
July 5, 2023
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Headlines:
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara def. Matt Hardy & Jeff Jarrett. Ethan Page saved Matt Hardy from a post-match attack from Jarrett and company.
* Hikaru Shida def. Marina Shafir
* Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Brian Cage & Big Bill def. Trent Beretta & Matt Sydal
* John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno def. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks. Konosuke Takeshita distracted the referee during the match which led to Claudio Castagnoli attacking Page, leading into the pinfall.
