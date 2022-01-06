Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, per PWInsider:

* Adam Cole forced Jake Atlas to tap to a kneebar. Cole’s crew was going to keep beating Atlas but Best Friends and Orange Cassidy came out to prevent it.

* Hook forced Aaron Solow to tap to Redrum and then suplexed QT Marshall after.

* Riho & Serena Deeb defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter when Riho pinned Hayter.

* Street Fight: Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz defeated 2Point0 & Daniel Garcia. Lots of brawling that started backstage and then into the arena. Weapons and plunder aplenty. Kingston was triple-suplexed though the ring announcer’s table.