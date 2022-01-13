wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta.

* Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett. Spears delivered a warning to CM Punk after the match.

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch.

* Jay Lethal came out to cut a promo about what happened with Team Taz on Dynamite.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express retained over John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

