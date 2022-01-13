wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 13, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta.
* Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett. Spears delivered a warning to CM Punk after the match.
* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch.
* Jay Lethal came out to cut a promo about what happened with Team Taz on Dynamite.
* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express retained over John Silver and Alex Reynolds.
More Trending Stories
- Update On If Corey Graves Is Medically Cleared To Wrestle In WWE
- AEW on TV Twitter Account Deletes Tweet After Backlash
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA’s Handling Of Kazuchika Okada, TNA Management Acting Like Okada Was A ‘Nuisance’
- Kenny Omega Issues Apology To Jim Cornette Over Recent Twitter Comments, Cornette Responds