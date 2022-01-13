Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Adam Cole defeated Trent Beretta.

* Shawn Spears defeated Andrew Everett. Spears delivered a warning to CM Punk after the match.

* Penelope Ford, The Bunny and Nyla Rose defeated Red Velvet, Kris Statlander and Leyla Hirsch.

* Jay Lethal came out to cut a promo about what happened with Team Taz on Dynamite.

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express retained over John Silver and Alex Reynolds.