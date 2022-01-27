wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for this week’s Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
* Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens, with Bryan Danielson watching at one point.
* FTR defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. Arn Anderson decked Tully Blanchard during the bout.
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated Julia Hart
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express defeated Private Party. The Gunn Club were ringside for the match and attacked after, posing with the titles.
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler On Former Champion’s Return At WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details for Major Rumored WWE Superstar Return at Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Early Plans for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin & Booker T Grocery Store Brawl In 2001, Backstage Reaction To the Angle