Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite for this week’s Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:

* Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens, with Bryan Danielson watching at one point.

* FTR defeated Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson. Arn Anderson decked Tully Blanchard during the bout.

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated Julia Hart

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express defeated Private Party. The Gunn Club were ringside for the match and attacked after, posing with the titles.