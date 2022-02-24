wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches after tonight’s Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for Friday’s show per Fightful:
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara (c) defeated Andrade El Idolo
* Serena Deeb victorious in 2 minutes & 30 seconds in her Professor’s 5-Minute Rookie Challenge
* AEW Women’s Championship Contract Signing saw Thunder Rosa holding the belt to end and celebrating with Mercedes Martinez.
* Wardlow defeated Nick Comoroto
* Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier: Orange Cassidy defeated Anthony Bowens
