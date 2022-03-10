Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, below per Fightful:

* Darby Allin defeated Marq Quen

* Jamie Hayter defeated Mercedes Martinez

* Keith Lee defeated QT Marshall

* Swerve Strickland defeated Tony Nese