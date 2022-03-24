Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches after Wednesday’s Dynamite to air on this week’s AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the results for the show below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer but was beaten up by Archer after the match.

* Fuego del Sol called out House of Black in a promo and was beaten down by the group until the Dark Order came to the rescue.

* reDRagon defeated 5 and 10 of the Dark Order

* Nyla Rose defeated Madi Wrenkowski

* QT Marshall presented Hook with a “Certificate of Accomplishment”

* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks defeated Swerve Strickland. Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs were both involved in the match and a tag team match was set up for a later date.