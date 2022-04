AEW taped matches following Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the spoilers below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:

* Swerve Strickland pinned QT Marshall

* Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier: Red Velvet pinned Willow

* Bryan Danielson beat Trent Baretta

* Jon Moxley beat Wheeler Yuta