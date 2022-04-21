wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches following Dynamite to air on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the spoilers below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT, per Wrestling Inc:
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii. Rocky Romero and Orange Cassidy accompanied Ishii to ringside. Jay White got involved by distracting the referee, allowing Cole pin Ishii after a low blow.
* Lance Archer defeated Serpentico
* Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia
* AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated Marina Shafir
