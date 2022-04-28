wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches following Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland
* Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, & Trish Adora
* Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn
* Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling came out to interrupt Danhausen and HOOK’s confrontation. HOOK ran Nese off and turned down Danhausen’s offer of friendship.
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe defeated Trent Beretta

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading