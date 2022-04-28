Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches following Dynamite for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

* Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland

* Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, & Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, & Trish Adora

* Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn

* Tony Nese and ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling came out to interrupt Danhausen and HOOK’s confrontation. HOOK ran Nese off and turned down Danhausen’s offer of friendship.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe defeated Trent Beretta